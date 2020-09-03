John Boyega Checks Culture Vulture Michael Rapaport For Telling Him To “Be Grateful” For “Star Wars’ Role

If anyone hasn’t realized yet, if you try John Boyega on social media, he has time to check you.
Wednesday (Sept.2), British GQ shared its cover feature with actor John Boyega, and in it, the actor kept good on his promise to keep it all the way real about his experience while filming the Star Wars sequels. Boyega slammed Disney for its treatment of the film’s diverse cast members and claimed his character Finn was “pushed to the side” and that Disney gave “all the nuance” to the film’s main white characters played by Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.
“They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”
Boyega also stood up for fellow castmates Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, and Oscar Isaac, claiming they too were treated poorly by Disney.
“You get yourself involved in projects, and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”
Fellow b-list actor Michael Rapaport felt a way about Boyega speaking his mind and decided to give his unwanted 2 cents on the matter and tweeted him directly:
“@JohnBoyega Yo, my man, you have done so much in such a short period of time. Congrats.. but you ain’t the first actor to have an un-nuanced character in a Star Wars movie #beniciodeltoro Welcome to show business. Sh*t doesn’t always go ur way.”
Not one to bite his tongue for anyone, Boyega responded to Rapaport’s ridiculous take stating asking him, “Did you read the article? thanks for the additional name to my list, though.”
Of course, Rapaport had to respond adding:
“Ya, I read the article. That’s why I tweeted u. It’s show business. Things don’t always work out the way YOU plan. Happens to ALL of Us. Again be grateful for all u done so far, which is a lot more than TONS of great actors of all races who also had roles cut down & will continue to.”
Boyega, in the calmest way possible, shut the back and forth down with “:) no. Thanks though.”
Boyega wouldn’t have to say much anyway because Twitter handled the rest and fried Rapaport for sticking his nose in matters he shouldn’t have while pointing out his white privilege was on display.
No lies detected. We hope Rapaport learned a valuable lesson here, mind your business.
