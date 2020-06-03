John Boyega Fights Back Tears While Giving Emotional Black Lives Matter Rally Speech

Protect John Boyega at all costs!

Don’t let that Disney sh*t fool you, John Boyega is down for the cause. The Star Wars actor has been keeping it all the way real since the video painfully showing George Floyd shout “I can’t breathe” as his life slowly left his body while Minneapolis police officer shoved his knee in the back of Floyd’s neck.

Today (June.3)) Boyega joined a Black Lives Matter rally held in London at Hyde Park, speaking out against the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of law enforcement. In his powerful and emotional speech, having to stop to fight back the tears, Boyega made it very clear that “now is the time” and that he’s going to continue to speak out even if that means he could lose his still flourishing career.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting…We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”

“I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that.”

“Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

Take this in. All of it. pic.twitter.com/KJ2HjQtYcF — Jeanette 📺🎙🏃🏾‍♀️⚽️🥊🥇🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) June 3, 2020

Boyega first passionately spoke in a series of tweets and on Instagram Live, letting his followers know if you’re offended by what he has to say you might as well unfollow him.

Any one of the victims could’ve been in the middle of their internal growth or even days from life long change but unfortunately a bullet is a bullet! A knee on the neck! is a knee on the neck! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 30, 2020

The British-Nigerian actor has become one of the many famous loud voices in the fight against police brutality, and it’s so greatly appreciated as many celebrities have opted to remain silent. Don’t worry John when this all said and done we will make sure you’re acting career will go on, Disney or any other Hollywood studio wouldn’t dare blacklist you.

We got your back!

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty