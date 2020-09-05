Spirit. Ed: Beers, Beats & Barbecue Are The Hallmarks Of Labor Day

Labor Day is generally thought of as summer’s last hurrah, that one final holiday weekend before the kids go back to school, days continue to grow shorter, and temperatures lowering by the moment. It should be no surprise then when folks need to get that one last kickback or party in, beats, barbecue, and beer is the perfect trifecta for the festivities.

While we usually keep it all about spirits and cocktails here at Spirit.Ed, we’re about our suds as well. And while the big boys in the nationally available and craft brewery markets are not spaces Black folks have been plentiful, there are more than enough Black-owned beer brands worth supporting while you knock back a few.

We’ll list out some brands (at random) and their IG pages below. Salute to PorchDrinking.com.

Joyhound Beer Company — Baltimore, Md.

Paxuxent Breowing Co. — Waldorf, Md.

Brockton Beer Company — Brockton, Mass.

Harlem Brewing Company — New York City, N.Y.

Soul Mega Brewing — Washington, D.C.

Negus Beer — Alexandeia, Va.

Englewood Brews — Chicago, Ill.

Montgomery Brewing Company — Montgomery, Minn.

Cajun Fire Brewing Company — New Orleans, La.

Full Circle Brewing Company — Fresno, Calif.

Crown & Hops Brewing Co. — Inglewood, Calif.

No Labor Day cookout or kickback is complete without a playlist, especially when Unc might not be so handy with the aux, so we’ve got you covered with a special Labor Day “fixtape” below with songs from the classic to the now.

And to any of the brands listed or unlisted, if you’d like us to review your product, please click here to connect with D.L. Chandler.