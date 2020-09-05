HomeNews

Spirit. Ed: Beers, Beats & Barbecue Are The Hallmarks Of Labor Day

The national holiday is a time many Black families gather for one last soiree before buckling down for the fall season.

Labor Day is generally thought of as summer’s last hurrah, that one final holiday weekend before the kids go back to school, days continue to grow shorter, and temperatures lowering by the moment. It should be no surprise then when folks need to get that one last kickback or party in, beats, barbecue, and beer is the perfect trifecta for the festivities.

While we usually keep it all about spirits and cocktails here at Spirit.Ed, we’re about our suds as well. And while the big boys in the nationally available and craft brewery markets are not spaces Black folks have been plentiful, there are more than enough Black-owned beer brands worth supporting while you knock back a few.

We’ll list out some brands (at random) and their IG pages below. Salute to PorchDrinking.com.

Joyhound Beer Company — Baltimore, Md.

Paxuxent Breowing Co. — Waldorf, Md.

Brockton Beer Company — Brockton, Mass.

Harlem Brewing Company — New York City, N.Y.

Soul Mega Brewing — Washington, D.C.

Negus Beer — Alexandeia, Va.

Englewood Brews — Chicago, Ill.

Montgomery Brewing Company — Montgomery, Minn.

Cajun Fire Brewing Company — New Orleans, La.

Full Circle Brewing Company — Fresno, Calif.

Crown & Hops Brewing Co. — Inglewood, Calif.

🎉🍻👸🏿HAPPY BIRTHDAY @BENYASHBURN…WITNESS A BOSS BY DESIGN!!! – The daughter of a woman who bent the world to her favor and a man who could see talent before it saw itself. No days off!!! Constant motion!!! Always ON!!! (Even on her Birthday). – New York born, Harlem raised, Spelman grad, LA girl. (What a combo!!!) Building a craft beer brand in a sea of humans that do not look, sound, or share a background that is even remotely the same as where this woman comes from. – Think about that for a second. – The audacity of this Black Woman to accomplish something that’s only been attempted by a hand full of women…that we know of. – Without a doubt, you stands on the shoulders of giants. As your partner in Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., I can assure you that those giants are proud and cheering you on. – Cheers to the “DOPE CEO”!!! aka “Bloody Shoes in the Brewery” – #DOPEceo #BenyAshburn #CraftBeerQueen #TheNewNow

No Labor Day cookout or kickback is complete without a playlist, especially when Unc might not be so handy with the aux, so we’ve got you covered with a special Labor Day “fixtape” below with songs from the classic to the now.

And to any of the brands listed or unlisted, if you’d like us to review your product, please click here to connect with D.L. Chandler.

