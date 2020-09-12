After Leaving Nike, Neymar Jr. & PUMA Announce Long-Term Partnership Deal

PUMA has just landed one of the world’s biggest athletes for a long time.

Two weeks after Neymar Jr. ended his 15-year partnership with Nike, the Brazillian footballer has found a home with PUMA. The company officially announced Saturday (Sept.12) that it has inked a long-term deal with the most expensive player in soccer after buzz began circulating on Friday (Sept.11).

In a statement released the athletic apparel brand, the company described its partnership with Neymar Jr.

“As one of the most successful athletes of his generation, Neymar will wear PUMA’s legendary King football boot on the pitch. He will also be a brand ambassador off-pitch, wearing PUMA’s most important lifestyle, training, and sport-inspired footwear and apparel products.”

Announcing that he is officially team PUMA, Neymar told his fans on Instagram:

“They were the KINGs of the pitch. KINGs of my sport. This is exactly what I have dreamt of for myself. I want to do it my way. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. I want the KING to reign on the pitch again and inspire generations, as it has inspired mine. This will be my PUMA history.”

Neymar Jr. was one of Nike Football’s most prominent faces and was considered a significant asset, helping push Jordan Brand’s current collaboration with his club, Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar Jr. leaving Nike is a massive loss for the swoosh but an even more significant gain for PUMA, which has been landing some big names as of late.

Photo: PUMA / Neymar Jr.