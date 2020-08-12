Blood, Sweat and Tears: J. Cole & PUMA Ready New RS-Dreamer Colorway

With his PUMA basketball sneaker debuting last month, J. Cole’s already got another color brewed up.

Dubbed the ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ colorway, it’s inspired by the hard work and dedication that J. Cole put into becoming one of the best rappers of our generation. With countless hours putting pen to paper and throwing shots up behind closed gym doors, J. Cole knows the grind like no other. So, Cole and PUMA Hoops are paying respects to putting in that work with this next Dreamer drop – The RS-Dreamer Blood, Sweat and Tears.

The latest drop keeps it simple with an all-red colorway and a grey outsole for some contrast. The first Cole sneaker that dropped was sold out in minutes online so be ready to move quickly when these release on Monday, August 17 at 10AM EST for $125 exclusively on PUMA.com and FootLocker.com.

The sneaker done up in red might look familiar to you if you’ve been binging NBA bubble games all day because several stars– from Los Angeles Lakers’ Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.– have been balling out in them while in Orlando.

Cole also has some ties to basketball and he’s been putting his blood sweat and tears into that first love lately as he’s reportedly thinking of a comeback. After almost becoming a walk-on player at St. John’s University over a decade ago, rumors have begun to circulate that he wants to join the NBA.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you, but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!” explained Master P.

Seeing Cole rock his own signature sneaker on the hardwood is definitely something we cant wait to see, especially with the Detriot Pistons already extending an invite.

Peep more detailed pics below: