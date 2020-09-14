How You Can Rent The “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Mansion On Airbnb

With more flexible work and school schedules, now is the perfect time to getaway.

The only problem is, most of the world is still closed down, and with salaries cut and unemployment rates at an all-time high, international travel likely isn’t at the top of your list. But if you and the family need to get away after being cooped up in the house for the past seven months, and happen to be fans of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there’s a perfect destination for that long road trip.

As the show continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Will Smith & Airbnb have decided to list the Bel-Air Mansion. Airbnb helped Will list his side of the crib on the site, which is available for just $30 a night, on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?” reads Will’s listing so it sounds like he’ll be a pretty good host.

And if you remember, the house comes with some pretty dope amenities like a bedroom, full bathroom, pool, and getting a free pair of Jordans before you put up a few shots. You’ll even get to raid Will’s closet from the show, which you should expect to be filled with argyle prep and retro sportswear to match the kicks. While you won’t have access to the kitchen, all your meals will be served to you on a silver platter.

In the age of social distance, Will is also a commendable host by making sure all measures are taken not to spread coronavirus, which means only one person per booking.

“You can rest easy in your prince…er, KING-size bed knowing that I’ve committed to cleaning prior to your arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” writes Will.

With the partnership, Airbnb will also be donating an undisclosed amount to Will’s hometown, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.

Book your stay to live like a prince here.