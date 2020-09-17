10 Biggest Takeaways from the Sony Playstation 5 Showcase

On September 16, Sony held their Playstation 5 showcase giving eager gamers and anxious gifters more information on what’s to come with what will probably be the most asked for gift of the holiday season– the Playstation 5. But with all the news that has come out recently, many probably skipped it as showcases tend to be more of the same info or new scenes from games that are being released or in production. Well, if you missed it, here are the CASSIUS notes.

How Much and When?

Last week Microsoft announced the cost for both the X Box Series X $499 and Series S $299. So, of course, Sony had to upstage them with not only releasing the cost of their devices but also the release date. So the PS5 will be available on November 12 with prices set at $499, and the digital-only version will be $399.

Final Fantasy XVI

For fans of Final Fantasy, the newest entry to the historic franchise has been announced to be coming to the new system. We were given a trailer for the upcoming FFXVI that looks pretty amazing. So far, it seems like it will keep with the Final Fantasy recipe of being a completely new storyline with the familiar faces of Bahamut and Shiva already making appearances.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

After a bit of a misstep with the initial announcement, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a full game and coming to PS5. And to punch the point home, Sony gave us an extended look at what Insomniac has been working on with the first look at gameplay.

Hogwarts Legacy

Proving even magic can’t keep leaks from happening, the Harry Potter RPG game has officially been announced– although it has been leaked over the net for a while.

Resident Evil Village

While not the first trailer, the second trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 8 gave us more information about the game. Including keeping the first-person perspective, the return of a familiar face, more behind the story, and an ominous castle that resembles the Castle of Greyskull.

Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

We also were treated to another visual of the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. A title that is eagerly anticipated and possibly a little controversial.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

There is a special edition of the highly acclaimed action game Devil May Cry 5 coming to the PS5. The new edition will boast better graphics, options to play the game in a faster turbo mode, a Dark Knight difficulty, and the ability to play as Virgil.

God Of War Ragnarok

We weren’t given much in the way of details or even visuals of the game but sometimes just knowing it is coming is enough. The next chapter in the God of War franchise Ragnarok will be coming to the new system.

Playstation Plus Collection

So as a bonus to your standard Playstation Plus membership, PS5 owners will get this bundle of PS4 games that pretty much defined the system available for download.

Titles included

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

What Does Exclusive Mean Really?

Probably one of the most important notes aside from the date and price was the knowledge that some of the games that were initially said to be exclusives have been walked back– perhaps because of the current state of the world. Or maybe it was fears of a longer product cycle for PS4 users to migrate over to the PS5. But games like Spiderman: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West, which were initially announced as NextGen exclusives, were said to be available to the PS4, and Demon’s Souls is said to be available for PC. This is great for PS4 owners, but for those looking for the elite status of a PS5? this might be a little off-putting.

Let us know what you’re most looking forward to.