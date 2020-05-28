‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Teams Up With Stockholm Streetwear Brand DRKN For Apparel Collection

Do you love Call of Duty: Warzone and DRKN streetwear? Well, this news will definitely serve you well.

Stockholm -based streetwear brand DRKN and the insanely popular free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone announced a care package in the form of a new apparel collection. Fans of the game can upgrade their drip with three oversized tees inspired by huge COD fan, rapper, Xzibit.

The collection also features a special edition Warzone Bomber Jacket with crosshair print on the sleeves ($212), a Black Long Sleeve Tee ($78.00) with a topographical depiction of Verdansk – the fictional in-game city, two new Warzone Legacy Hoodies ($94.00) with a unique ghost print and four Regular Fit t-shirts ($41.00).

The DRKN x Warzone collection also sports a glow-in-the-dark rubber label as well as the DRKN velcro patch system, which pulls inspiration from Call of Duty: Warzone. You can browse the entire collection here.

Speaking of Warzone, of course, there are some updates for the game as well. To coincide with the release of the apparel of the collection, X to the Z will also be hooking up your vehicles in the game Pimp My Ride style with the Plunder Pack Vehicle Skin Bundle.

The eight-piece bundle decks out every drivable vehicle in Modern Warfare with a sleek caviar paint job and gold detailing that will help you dish out punishment and dip out in style. You can watch the trailer for the Plunder Pack Vehicle Skin Bundle as well as get a detailed look at the collection below.

Photo: Call of Duty: Warzone / DRKN Apparel