SoundCloud (Yes, That SoundCloud) Is Ready To Drop Its First Ever Clothing Collection

If you think SoundCloud is just a destination to discover new lo-fi artists and chill playlists, you’re wrong.

The platform that rose to prominence about 10 years has branched out from just music to collaborating on its first clothing collection. In connection with Washington, DC-based company GRVTY which is an independent broadcast company creating visual pieces through clothing and film, the clean threads are on the way.

Leon Sherman, the global editorial director at SoundCloud recently chopped it up with HighSnobiety recently about what inspired the music streaming company to expand to clothing.

“We took a look at our audience and what we continue to find is the intersection of music and fashion is paramount. We’ve done SoundCloud merch at events and stuff,” said Sherman. “We were really inspired about how we could kind of up the stakes and up the game a little in terms of truly doing a fashion collaboration. And here we are now.”

The collection is comprised mostly of t-shirts and hoodies with phrases like “There Will Be A New Day And A New Song, Play on,” “Exalted, Sonically,” “Endless Loop Harmonix,” “Futuristic Frequencies And Advanced Vibrations,” and “Pure & Wondrous Sounds” printed on them.

Sherman went on to explain that while the platform is where a lot of new acts pop, those same artists often have their own personal style that compliments their tracks.

“The intersection of music and fashion is huge for us — it’s just ever growing, especially with the eyes that have really come up on our platform. Like Lil Uzi Vert [and] Billie Eilish. I think we’ll still continue to be the breeding ground for a lot of talent,” explained Sherman. “Adding fashion and style into the mix is a natural evolution of where SoundCloud is going. As more and more eyes are becoming style and fashion heroes to Gen Z, we want to play a role in that.”

See more of Soundcloud’s first foray into collaboration above, and if you’re liking what you see, stay locked to the webstore with an expected drop date of October 2.