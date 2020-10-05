Virgil Abloh Teamed Up With Mercedes-Benz & Raised $160K For Charity

Virgil Abloh is continuing to give back, most recently raising nearly $200K for a great cause.

The famed designer teamed up with Mercedes-Benz on Project Geländewagen to create a one-of-a-kind replica of the car. The replica was then sold at the Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction, for $160,000, according to reports.

From High Snobiety:

“The Project Geländewagen maquette was created for auction, exclusively for Sotheby’s, and is a 1:3 scale model of the collaborative G-Wagon. It measures 74.8″ by 37.4″ by 31.1″. The piece is one of a kind and rendered in synthetic resin, laminate, carbon fiber, glass fiber, wood, metal, and textile, exactly replicating all the details of the car. At the launch of the collaboration last month, Mercedes-Benz and Virgil Abloh committed to donating the full proceeds of this sale to Abloh’s ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund. The designer commented that he felt ‘compelled to help support the arts and the international creative community at a critical time.'”

Virgil previously put his own spin on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (see that here), as well as launched his very own voter registration incentive t-shirt. Proceeds from the tee also went to his Post-Modern scholarship initiative, which aims “to foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or of African descent.”

Stay tuned.