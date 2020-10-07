For The Culture: YouTube Announces 11 Projects Dedicated To Amplifying Black Voices [Details]

As the war against racism and violence aimed at the Black community wages on, YouTube is doing its part in the global fight.

The video-sharing platform has announced a slate of 11 new and returning projects “dedicated to amplifying Black voices, addressing racial justice, and elevating Black culture.” Included in said projects are the Resist documentary from BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, a virtual HBCU Homecoming special, and more.

“YouTube has always been a home for diverse voices and content, but its new, $100M #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund will invest with an intention — to celebrate and elevate Black storytelling, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice. Over the next three years, this global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming focused on Black experiences, and to directly support Black creators and artists so that they can thrive on YouTube,” a press release states.

“Race has never been an easy issue to confront but the events over the last few months have opened up doors of dialogue and action that had once seemed closed,” Malik Ducard, YouTube’s Vice President of Content Partnerships, adds. “Across YouTube, we have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to contribute to these conversations about racial justice in a meaningful way. Through our $100 million content fund and other initiatives, we are continuing the important work of amplifying Black voices, making YouTube a better place for Black creators, educating people on the diversity of the Black experience, and centering Black people as the messengers of their own stories.”

Stay tuned and click here for the full list of events and upcoming titles.