The Weeknd, Dwyane Wade & BLM Founders Named In Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2020

In what has been one of the most memorable (and bizarre) years in recent memory, TIME magazine has once again gathered the 100 most influential people.

Normally it’d include leaders is tech, mega pop stars, your favorite athletes, and actors. Those heavy hitters are there of course, but added are those representing the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus and those battling social injustice around the world.

Each entry is written by another celebrity and for starters, Jimmy Kimmel penned an homage to the one person we’ve seen on TV fighting the disperse the correct information to fight the pandemic– Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Also making the list is NBA champion Dwyane Wade, and while he might have retired last season his impact is still being felt. He’s still standing up for Black athletes, using his voice to help influence change, and provides a powerful example of supporting your children as they find themselves as his daughter Zaya, has come out as transgender. Another sports star in Naomi Osaka who made sure that during every match at the U.S. Open she wore a mask emblazoned with the name of a Black person killed by police, using her platform to influence change.

The list also includes some of the biggest musicians of the past decade, like The Weeknd, who’s profile is written by Elton John and he even compared him to The Purple One.

“Like Prince, he marches to his own beat,” writes John. “That’s an exemplary way for an artist to be.”

While some used their platform and fame built on their talents to fight injustice, some created a platform based off of that, which is why the founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi have also been honored in a touching entry written by Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton.

You can check out the entire list of 100 people, which also includes Vice President hopeful Kamala Harris and Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes, here.