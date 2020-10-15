Ikea Launches Its Own Buy Back Program To Push Recycling

“By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, Ikea hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come,” the Swedish outfitter told BBC.

Not only does this make things easier for the people getting rid of it, but it comes at a deep discount for those looking to score some new pieces without breaking the bank.

“As new” items, with no scratches, will get 50% of the original price, “very good” items, with minor scratches, will get 40% and “well used,” with several scratches, will get 30%.

And if the dresser you’re trying to sell back is a little too f-cked up, you won’t get any money for it, but they will gladly recycle it for you.

While it’s not currently available in the states, America’s chain of the stores is working towards it.

“It is a country decision, and Ikea Retail U.S. will not participate in the buyback program,” the spokeswoman said. “The U.S. is currently exploring ways to bring Buy Back to the country in the future.”