Meet The 12-Year-Old Boy Genius Who’s A College Sophomore With Aerospace Engineering Dreams

While most preteens are focused on TikTok and getting their hands on the PS5 for Christmas, Caleb Anderson is different.

Anderson is unlike most 12-year-old’s because he’s in his sophomore year of college at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, Georgia. And he’s not majoring in a simple subject– he’s looking to earn a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering by 2022.

Although he’s way ahead of most kids his age, Anderson is pretty humble about what he’s been able to accomplish.

“I’m not really smart. I just grasp information quickly,” he told CBS. “So, if I learn quicker, then I get ahead faster.”

His parents knew he was smart at a young age and had him enrolled in elementary school before most kids are even in pre-K.

“I have this distinct memory of going to a first-grade class and learning there,” he explained. “And everyone was way taller than me, because, you know, I was two. I could barely walk!”

But now that he’s in college, he’s got his eyes set on something bigger, like transferring to Georgia Institute of Technology or the Massachusetts Institute for Technology– all in hopes of eventually getting an internship with Tesla’s Elon Musk.

His obsession with space is nothing new, but it was just a passion that he now wants to turn into a career.

“When I was like 1, I always wanted to go to space,” Caleb, whose favorite subject is math, told USA TODAY. “I figured that aerospace engineering would be the best path.”

Caleb’s parents Claire and Kobi, knew that their son had a gift at a very early age. His mom noticed that at just 4 weeks old, he began to mimic her when she spoke to him, learning sign language at 9 months old and began reading soon after.