KITH’s Latest Collaboration Is Full Of 1990s BMW Nostalgia

Kith has returned with yet another fire collaboration.

However, Ronnie Fieg didn’t hook up with a classic clothing company this time around– he went with one of the most famous automotive brands in the world, BMW. Like many of Fieg’s Kith collections, it starts with a sense of nostalgia from his formative years and grows into a collaboration that everyone can appreciate. And this time around, Fieg’s love for the M series reminds him of cruising around New York in his grandfather’s E30 M3– and of course, it’s cherry red.

“Fieg looks back at those times fondly, as his grandfather would drive him around Queens, New York. This nostalgia is what inspired him to work with BMW and tap into their heralded history to shape a new experience that fuses both brands’ DNA,” reads Kith’s blog post about the collection. “This manifested a 94-style apparel and accessories collection, as well as a one-of-one Kith for BMW 1989 E30 M3.”

The connection between the two brands makes history as it’s the first type of collaborative work that BMW has ever done– especially since it’s comprised of 96 well-thought-out pieces like a 1989 E30 M3 diecast replica, umbrella, mugs, pillows, and much more. Of course, the clothing company included some nice threads like racing-inspired jackets and nylon tracksuits.

To make the collection even more personal, it gave Fieg a chance to restore his own 1989 E30 M3, which was a huge source of inspiration to the offerings. Within the restoration, Fieg was even able to personalize small touches like special co-branded Kith BMW roundel emblems on the hood, trunk, rims, and steering wheel.

The Kith for BMW 2020 Collection drops October 23 at Kith’s US & Japan flagships, all US & EU spots at 11AM EST on Kith.com.

But for now, get a better look at the collection in the gallery below.