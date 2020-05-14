KITH Is Raffling Off Pairs Of Its Limited Edition Air Force One Collab To Support COVID-19 Relief

Back in November, designer and brand owner Ronnie Fieg posted a pair of Air Force Ones designed by his brand, Kith, to his Instagram.

In typical Kith fashion, the sneakers featured upgraded materials and enough subtle differences to turn heads if rocked on the streets. Now we’ve finally got a closer look at the Forces, but there’s good news and bad news. The bad is they won’t see a general or limited release through Fieg’s stores. The even worse news is that the coveted sneakers were limited to just 100 pairs and considered a family and friends release. However, the excellent news trumps all of that– the 100 pair will with be auctioned off with the proceeds going to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fieg announced the news on Instagram, saying that some of the members of the Kith team gave up their rare Air Force Ones for charity, which is being organized through Direct Relief. “Making sure the courage of health workers on the front lines is honored with meaningful support, and the people most at risk in this pandemic are cared for – regardless of politics, religion, or ability to pay,” is Direct Relief’s mission statement.

The silhouette is super clean, with an all-white upper and a slightly yellowed outsole. Kith added its own flair with a navy blue insole, a swoosh that has Kith’s rectangular logo, a deep green check on the forefoot, and a red tongue tag.

“In 2019 I worked with Nike to create Kith’s first-ever Air Force 1. This was nothing short of a dream come true for myself and the brand. Together we created a limited run of 100 pairs that were gifted to friends-and-family exclusively. There was never an intention to make these pairs available to the public, explained the Queens native on Instagram. “With the outbreak of COVID-19 I began thinking of a way we can use our platform to inspire positive change and help those who need it most. That is the purpose of this drawing.”

The drawing begins today and ends at 6PM EST this Sunday, with each ticket costing $10. Enter here.