Where You Can Cop The Air Jordan V x Off-White

The latest chapter of the Jordan X Off-White Saga has officially been revealed.

Last week leaked news showed us that designer Virgil Abloh was taking the iconic Jordan wings logo and putting his own spin on it. He tackles a hoodie and t-shirt to give them an Off-White vibe. The hoodie uses the Jordan wings logo with the words “Off-White” stretched atop the basketball. It’s done in heavy red stitching with an homage to Jordan’s colors while it’s all encompassed by Off-White’s cross arrow design. Aside from the bold red, the back of the heavyweight French terry hoodie is cream-colored while the front is mostly stark white. To finish it off, another classic Jordan logo is seen on the front– a Jumpman logo atop “Off-White” in a script in the center of the chest.

While the merch is nice to see, the main attraction is the latest edition to the Jordan x Off-White sneaker collection, the Air Jordan V. The pair of Vs looks exactly like the iconic Fire Red colorway save for Abloh adding some texture. The normally thick tongue is replaced with a deconstructed one as it sits atop a sail toned synthetic material. The eye stays are yellowed, giving the kicks an aged look, as the infamous zip-tie hangs from it.

The Air Jordan V x Off-White releases globally on October 29 on SNKRS, while the apparel doesn’t drop globally until mid-December.

Take a look at all the retailers that will be stocking the sneakers below.

