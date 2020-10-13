Off-White & Jordan Brand Join Forces Again For Apparel Capsule

Virgil Abloh has once again put his spin on some Jordan goods.

This time around, the Louis Vuitton men’s director tackles a hoodie and t-shirt to give them an Off-White vibe. The hoodie uses the Jordan wings logo with the words “Off-White” stretched atop the basketball. It’s done in heavy red stitching with an homage to Jordan’s colors while it’s all encompassed by Off-White’s cross arrow design. Aside from the bold red, the back of the heavyweight French terry hoodie is cream-colored while the front is mostly stark white. To finish it off, another classic Jordan logo is seen on the front– a Jumpman logo atop “Off-White” in a script in the center of the chest.

While the hoodie pays homage to class Jordan designs with a few updates akin to Abloh’s brand, the t-shirt is a complete deviation from something we’ve seen before.

The tee features hand-illustrated graphics by Philip Burke and continues his “Hoop Heroes” series. The artist has done works of Charles Barkley and colorful graphics of Jordan, but in true Off-White style, the designs are monochromatic. On the front of the t-shirt are images of Jordan dunking and another of him dribbling–though in both he’s wearing the classic Jordan 11. Towards the bottom of the shirt, there’s also an image of a young kid fast asleep.

The back of the shirt features that some kid taking flight to go in for a dunk. Surrounding the image is off white logos. According to PY_RATES –who’s known for getting all the info on future drops– the t-shirt will run you $100, and the hoodie will be $150 when they drop soon.