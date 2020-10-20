Salute! 21 Savage & Chime Announce Financial Literacy Course & $100,000 In Scholarships

21 Savage is doing what he can to empower the youth.

The rapper previously announced a financial literacy campaign and now, he’s adding $100,000 in scholarships to the endeavor. In an interview with Mic last year, 21 said that, growing up, he’d never been showed the ins and outs of finances.

“It’s like a lot of poverty in our communities like where I’m from. You can’t get taught how to manage money by somebody that’s poor,” he told the publication, adding “I didn’t know none about bank accounts until I was probably about 23.” Now, 21 aims to effect change for future generations, recently partnering with neobank company Chime in a national effort to help the youth.

“This new version of his Bank Account Campaign will include a virtual six-course program with lessons in banking, budgeting, managing credit and more. Lessons will be in English and Spanish,” Forbes states. “Additionally, this campaign is giving away 100 scholarships worth $1,000 each. High school students who complete the course and submit an essay will be considered for an award.”

“What do Chime and 21 Savage have in common? A lot,” Chime says on its official site. “It’s the passion we share for our communities, and the knowledge that everyone’s better off knowing how to manage their money. That’s why we’re coming together to share smart money tips and scholarship opportunities with families across the country. Teaming up to spread financial literacy? Issa no-brainer.”

Tune into 21 Savage’s promo clip up top and click here to sign up.