Tory Lanez Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Shooting During Instagram Live Rant, She Responds Accordingly

Whenever it’s time to cop pleas, it looks like Instagram Live has replaced the Notes app.

Tory Lanez decided to hop on Instagram Live Tuesday night (Oct.21) to tell his side of the story that saw Megan Thee Stallion suffer gunshot wounds to both of her feet. In his rant, the 28-year old Toronto native claimed the Houston rapper’s account of the incident was “not accurate” and claimed that Thee Stallion is still his friend even though he never really issued a denial on whether or not he shot her.

“For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through — just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me.”

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is — when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is [sic] are not true.”

“It’s falsified information, it’s false information and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

While Lanez was on Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to respond and in one very LOUD proclaimed:

“This N***a genuinely crazy.”

Lanez’s Instagram Live session follows him not reading the room and dropping his album “Daystar,” which he addressed the shooting basically on every song. At one point on the record, he rapped, “How the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Tired of enduring countless jokes, memes, and speculation of her claims, Megan Thee Stallion decided to show her wounds and shed even more light on the situation. Since then, she has been very vocal when it comes to the lack of protection for Black women and even penned a power op-ed in the New York Times where she wrote:

“Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment.”