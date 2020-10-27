Foot Locker Adds More Styles To It’s Discover Your Air Men’s Collection

Foot Locker’s Discover Your Air campaign just got some new pickups added to it.

Discover Your Air is Foot Locker’s dedicated space to Nike’s iconic Air Max sneaker line. The retail chain announced today (Oct.27) the addition of 6 new colorways in three of Nike’s signature Air Max styles the Air Max Plus, Air Max Vapormax, and Air Max 270.

Sneakerheads can either cop the Vapormax Plus ($200) in university red or /black/dark grey, the Air Max Plus ($170)in white or black, or the Air Max 270 ($150) in black/anthracite/white or black. These sneakers join a wide selection of Air Max sneakers that have become staples among the sneaker community.

You can head here to view the entire Discover Your Air collection and hit the gallery below for a detailed look at the latest styles available at Foot Locker right now.

Photo: Foot Locker / Nike