Big Drip: Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Releasing The Latest Ivy Park Collection

With a new Ivy Park drop comes a ton of social media craze.

For those ladies who aren’t sneakerheads, they finally understand the pain that is bots, perfectly timed drops, spending a grip on a must-haves, or missing out. And with the latest collection by Ivy Park, which is Beyonce’s adidas subbrand, all of those emotions (and more) were felt. At the top of the week, the super famous singer dropped the news that she’d be releasing the second collection, dubbed the “The Drip 2 Collection,” on Thursday- an entire day before the instore release on Friday.

The first collection dropped at the top of the year, and just like its predecessor, the collection sold out almost instantly. Prices range from about $25 for accessories like hats and fanny packs and up to $200 for gear, like bodysuits, workout clothes, and windbreakers. To add to the hype, Beyonce was also inclusive when it comes to sizes, so there’s something available for everyone from an XS to a 4XL.

It’s part of adidas’ concerted effort to push their brand outside of just athletes and into some of the world’s biggest cultural influencers– and adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted is aware of how much pull Beyoncé has.

“Whether its footwear or apparel, we’ll continue to do launches throughout this year in both categories where Beyoncé will bring her inspiration, her creativity and her brand to the unique brand of Adidas,” Rorsted said earlier this year. “Jointly, we will create products that are attractive to consumers around the world,”

But more importantly. Beyonce fans were angry, excited, and disappointed with the drop. Check out the funniest tweets about the collection below.