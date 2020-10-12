eBay Launching A Sneaker Authentication Program So You Never Get Clowned For Wearing Fakes Again

Fake sneakers look more authentic than ever before, so eBay wants to make sure you never get caught up again.

Since eBay was one of the first premiere places to bid and buy sneakers– and sold nearly six million sneakers in North America alone in 2019– the marketplace is now introducing its authentication program. It began last month when eBay, where many enthusiasts endlessly browse, announced that it’d be authenticating all watches over the price of $2,000, and the next logical choice was kicks.

The service launches this month and starts with authentication by an independent team of experts, beginning with the most well-known styles and brands available. Eventually, the program will expand, and any sneaker that costs more than $100 will be given a thorough check.

“Authentication has become an expectation for today’s consumers in categories of high passion and high value, and this program makes eBay the most attractive platform for enthusiasts in these categories,” says Jordan Sweetnam, SVP and General Manager of eBay North America. “eBay operates the world’s most diverse sneaker marketplace – with the widest selection and best prices – and by removing any uncertainty with the buying process, our community can buy and sell with total confidence.”

The program, dubbed Authenticity Guarantee, focuses on three main principles– Proof of Authentication, Third-Party Authentication, and Verified Returns. The first is done when a pair of sneakers is sent to an independent authenticator who, once proves the goods are real, get a stamp of approval by way of an eBay tag. For third-party authentication, eBay has connected with Sneaker Con to create a “robust checklist of product specifications, and best-in-class processes to ensure accuracy and efficiency. With rigorous inspection of the box, shoe, and accessories, the authentication underscores eBay’s commitment to giving shoppers exactly what they want.”

Lastly, if you’re not feeling the sneakers once you have them in hand, returns are simple and secure. Authenticators will make sure the sneakers sent back to the seller are the same exact pair initially shipped out.

Stay locked to ebay.com/authenticity-guarantee for all updates on eBay’s latest venture to keep its users satisfied.