Iconic Actor & World’s Favorite James Bond, Sir Sean Connery Passes Away At 90

Forever 007!

Sean Connery, the first man to throw on the tuxedo and say “the name’s Bond, James Bond,” has died. He was 90. His family revealed that the Scottish born actor died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas and that he was “unwell for some time,” his son told the BBC. Connery rose to stardom immediately after his first venture into the world of espionage in the 1962 Bond film, Dr. No. Shockingly though, he was not James Bond creator, Ian Flemming’s first choice. He wanted someone more “suave” like Cary Grant becuase he felt Connery was “unrefined.”

Flemming would ultimately take that statement back, and Connery starred in an astounding seven James Bond films between 1962 and 1983. Connery is regarded as the best James Bond ever. Connery’s passing is being felt in the world of James Bond, current Bond, Daniel Craig touched on Connery’s passing saying in a statement:

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema.”

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.”

“He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Still, he had a hard time disassociating himself from the Bond character in Hollywood before finally landing a role in the classic gangster movie The Untouchables, which earned him an Oscar for his role as the Irish cop Jim Malone.

Connery would win two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes and earned his Sir title after being knighted by the Queen in 2000. Connery was also named People’s “Sexiest Man of the Century” in 1999. He would also have other memorable roles in other films like The Hunt For Red October, The Rock, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Indiana Jones, and The Last Crusade.

Connery is survived by his wife Micheline Roquebrune and his son Jason Connery.

Rest in paradise, Sir Sean Connery.

