Apple Debuts Dozens Of New Emoji With iOS 14.2 Update

Apple’s iOS 14.2 is here and there are a ton of new features to look forward to.

Most entertaining are all the new emoji, including the pinched fingers social media has already dubbed an Italian hand gesture, as well as a coin, ninja, and more. There’s also a transgender pride flag. Head to the emojipedia for a full breakdown of what’s new.

With regard to the features we mentioned, Apple lovers can look forward to a new AirPlay menu and new wallpaper, along with other updates. From The Verge:

“The new update also brings other improvements to iOS 14, including eight new wallpapers, a refreshed AirPlay menu, a new Shazam toggle for Control Center, and the usual array of bug fixes. The update also adds several big features to Apple’s HomePod products (just in time for the HomePod mini, which will start preorders on Friday), including the new Intercom feature that Apple announced alongside the HomePod mini and the ability to link a HomePod speaker to an Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround, and Dolby Atmos.”

iOS 14.2 is here, and it has over 100 new emoji https://t.co/jfkcKc5cug pic.twitter.com/eaTOzq7igB — The Verge (@verge) November 5, 2020

Head over to the site for a photo of the full changelog and let us know your thoughts on the latest iOS additions and improvements.