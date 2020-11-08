Telfar Bags Popped Up On Amazon Over The Weekend & Oprah’s To Thank [Details]

The good news just keeps rolling in.

Telfar bags, by Brooklyn-based designer Telfar Clemens, were apparently available on Amazon over the weekend and what’s more is, consumers had Oprah Winfrey to thank.

“Who could make such an Election Week dream come true? Oprah, of course. The bag is one of her 2020 favorite things that, as of today, are all available on Amazon here. There are four colors currently in stock, so act fast if you want to lock one down,” NY Mag reported. As of today, Nov. 8, the bags are all gone, but the hope that Amazon could have them in stock again soon is a dream come true.

“In the past, if you wanted to get your hands on the so-called ‘Bushwick Birkin’ (AOC is a fan) your only option was waiting for the occasional drop on the Telfar website and trying — probably in vain — to add one to your cart before other eager shoppers (or bots) scooped them all up. The brand held one 24-hour preorder event this summer, but if you missed that, you’ve been out of luck — until now,” NY Mag notes.

See Oprah donning the infamous purse on Telfar’s official social media below and stay sharp to snatch one up for yourself.