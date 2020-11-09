The PUMA Clyde Gets A Fresh Update With New Clyde All-Pro Silhouette

PUMA looks to close out the year strong with a new silhouette in the popular Clyde Franchise.

Announced today (Nov.9), PUMA is dropping three new styles in November, right in time for the holiday season, the Clyde All-Pro, the Clyde All-Pro Elf, and Clyde All-Pro Kuzma.

The Clyde All-Pro is the third basketball silhouette in the PUMA Hoops Clyde franchise and is described as “the perfect for on-court training” and features new technology like ProFoam+ for added stability and cushioning and the brand’s lightweight yet durable Matryx material for speed and support.

The Clyde All-Pro ($130) will be available in two colorways at launch, PUMA White-Blue Atoll and PUMA White-PUMA Black beginning November 11.

To keep things festive, PUMA also announced an “Elf” edition ($130) of the sneaker that pays homage to the classic film starring Will Ferrell that has become a holiday favorite. The sneaker is draped in the Elf’s signature green, black and red, colors and feature detailing like maple syrup with spaghetti on the shoes’ heels.

There will also be a mid-style available in the Puma x Elf collection and slides and apparel. The entire collection will available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, PUMA.com, and at the PUMA NYC Store starting November 19

Last but certainly not least, PUMA athlete Kyle Kuzma and is getting his own Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid ($150). Kuzma and streetwear legend and founder of Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor, came together to design the kicks, which feature vintage-inspired coloring paired with performance tooling and is designed to easily make the transition from the court to the streets.

The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid will be available starting November 27 on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Store, at select retailers, and during Foot Locker’s “12 Days of Greatness.”

For a more detailed look at the Clyde All-Pro and the Puma X Elf collection, hit the gallery below.

Photo: PUMA