Mike Tyson Reveals He Used A Fake Penis To Hide His Booger Sugar & Weed Use During His Boxing Career

Mike Tyson keeps it very real on his Hotboxin’ podcast, maybe a little too real. In a recent episode of his podcast, the legendary boxer shared that he used a fake penis to pass his drug tests.

It’s no secret that while Mike Tyson was issuing fades in the ring, he was also partying like a rockstar out of it. The 54-year-old boxer hasn’t been shy when it comes to talking about past use of booger sugar (cocaine) and weed during his storied boxing career, but it’s always been a mystery how was he able to get around the sports strict testing leading up to his fights.

Speaking with UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky, Tyson revealed that he used a prosthetic penis called the “Whizzinator” to pass his drug tests. The device has a built-in bag where he stored his “baby’s urine.”

Tyson’s fake schlong usage wasn’t foolproof. He revealed there were some close calls, especially when using his wife’s urine.

“One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.'”

“Cuz, I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

Novitzky followed-up Tyson by pointing that might have definitely happened in the world of sports already.

“A male provided a urine sample, and it came back, and they said ‘Sir, you’re pregnant. Either you’re pregnant, or this is somebody else’s urine!'”

When collecting urine samples from athletes, officials have to get up and close and personal with the athletes while draining the lizard. So that means the athletes have to make sure their “Whizzinator” actually matches their skin tone. Novitzky asked Tyson if his prosthetic hammer looked like his actual penis Tyson responded, “Yeah, hell yeah, I had a brown one.”

Tyson isn’t the only athlete who utilized prosthetic penises to beat drug tests. Former NFL running back Onterrio Smith tried and failed at fooling drug testing officials while using the device in 2005. The original fake penis that Tyson used actually hit the auction block and sold for only $750. Whoever happens to own can now fetch even more money for it after Tyson shared even more details about his use of it.

Since Tyson spoke on his “Whizzinator” use, reps for the boxer reached out to TMZ Sports, claiming he only used the device once while in his 20s.

Riiiggghhht.

Well, he definitely won’t need it in his upcoming fight with fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr.

You can watch the entire Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson episode Jeff Novitzky below.

Photo: NBC / Getty