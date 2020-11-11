Drink Up: These Are The 50 Best Bars In The World For 2020

If there’s one thing people miss about socializing in the word before the coronavirus its restaurants.
Of course, most eateries are open, but the inability to eat outside or freely gather at the bar is surely a damper. But despite the pandemic, it didn’t stop the folks over at The World’s 50 Best Bars to put together an extensive list for 2020.
Reigning supreme this year is England’s Connaught Bar, which can be found in the Connaught Hotel, and the cocktails are known to be as dapper and beautiful as the impeccably dresses staff. The bar has been on the list before, but this is the first time it topped the list– and it’s well deserved. Coming in second is Dante in New York, which has been open since 1915. The Greenwich Village staple is an official New York City landmark, and if you’re looking for a fire Negroni menu, this is the place to go. Since New York has some of the best nightlife globally, the Big Apple appears on the list several other times for spots like the Lower East Side’s Attaboy, Nomad Bar, which is known for its good eats, Katana Kitten, and Employees Only.
Check out the entire list below to figure out which you’d like to visit, and go here for an in-depth look into how the spots were rated.
1: Connaught Bar – London, UK
2: Dante – New York, USA
3: The Clumsies – Athens, Greece
4: Atlas, Singapore
5: Tayēr + Elementary – London, UK
6: Kwānt – London, UK
7: Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires, Argentina
8: Coa – Hong Kong, China
9: Jigger & Pony, Singapore
10: The SG Club – Tokyo Japan
11: Maybe Sammy – Sydney Australia
12: Attaboy – New York USA
13: Nomad Bar – New York USA
14: Manhattan – Singapore
15: The Old Man – Hong Kong China
16: Katana Kitten – New York USA
17: Licorería Limantour – Mexico City Mexico
18: Native – Singapore
19: Paradisco Barcelona Spain
20: American Bar – London, UK
21: Carnaval Lima Peru
22: Salmón Gurú Madrid Spain
23: Zuma Dubai UAE
24: Little Red Door Paris France
25: 1930 Milan Italy
26: Two Schmucks Barcelona Spain
27: El Copitas St Petersburg Russia
28: Cantina OK! – Sydney, Australia
29: Lyaness – London, UK
30: Himkok – Oslo, Norway
31: Baba au Rum – Athens, Greece
32: Panda & Sons – Edinburgh, UK
33: Swift – London, UK
34: Three Sheets – London, UK
35: The Bamboo Bar – Bangkok, Thailand
36: Tjoget – Stockholm, Sweden
37: Buck & Breck – Berlin, Germany
38: Employees Only – New York, USA
39: Bulletin Place – Sydney, Australia
40: Bar Benfiddich – Tokyo, Japan
41: Artesian – London, UK
42: Sober Company – Shanghai, China
43: Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei, Taiwan
44: Bar Trigona – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
45: Drink Kong – Rome, Italy
46: Room by Le Kief – Taipei, Taiwan
47: Alquimico – Cartagena, Colombia
48: High Five – Tokyo, Japan
49: Charles H – Seoul, Korea
50: Presidente – Buenos Aires, Argentina