Drink Up: These Are The 50 Best Bars In The World For 2020

If there’s one thing people miss about socializing in the word before the coronavirus its restaurants.

Of course, most eateries are open, but the inability to eat outside or freely gather at the bar is surely a damper. But despite the pandemic, it didn’t stop the folks over at The World’s 50 Best Bars to put together an extensive list for 2020.

Reigning supreme this year is England’s Connaught Bar, which can be found in the Connaught Hotel, and the cocktails are known to be as dapper and beautiful as the impeccably dresses staff. The bar has been on the list before, but this is the first time it topped the list– and it’s well deserved. Coming in second is Dante in New York, which has been open since 1915. The Greenwich Village staple is an official New York City landmark, and if you’re looking for a fire Negroni menu, this is the place to go. Since New York has some of the best nightlife globally, the Big Apple appears on the list several other times for spots like the Lower East Side’s Attaboy, Nomad Bar, which is known for its good eats, Katana Kitten, and Employees Only.

Congratulations to all the #VisitSingapore bars listed in The World’s @50BestBars 2020! We’re waiting patiently for you to visit 🤩👏 Which one would be your first stop? View the full list here: https://t.co/2PcLYPSs3E pic.twitter.com/DZfCOTBewa — VisitSingapore UK (@VisitSG_UK) November 10, 2020

Check out the entire list below to figure out which you’d like to visit, and go here for an in-depth look into how the spots were rated.

1: Connaught Bar – London, UK

2: Dante – New York, USA

3: The Clumsies – Athens, Greece

4: Atlas, Singapore

5: Tayēr + Elementary – London, UK

6: Kwānt – London, UK

7: Florería Atlántico – Buenos Aires, Argentina

8: Coa – Hong Kong, China

9: Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10: The SG Club – Tokyo Japan

11: Maybe Sammy – Sydney Australia

12: Attaboy – New York USA

13: Nomad Bar – New York USA

14: Manhattan – Singapore

15: The Old Man – Hong Kong China

16: Katana Kitten – New York USA

17: Licorería Limantour – Mexico City Mexico

18: Native – Singapore

19: Paradisco Barcelona Spain

20: American Bar – London, UK

21: Carnaval Lima Peru

22: Salmón Gurú Madrid Spain

23: Zuma Dubai UAE

24: Little Red Door Paris France

25: 1930 Milan Italy

26: Two Schmucks Barcelona Spain

27: El Copitas St Petersburg Russia

28: Cantina OK! – Sydney, Australia

29: Lyaness – London, UK

30: Himkok – Oslo, Norway

31: Baba au Rum – Athens, Greece

32: Panda & Sons – Edinburgh, UK

33: Swift – London, UK

34: Three Sheets – London, UK

35: The Bamboo Bar – Bangkok, Thailand

36: Tjoget – Stockholm, Sweden

37: Buck & Breck – Berlin, Germany

38: Employees Only – New York, USA

39: Bulletin Place – Sydney, Australia

40: Bar Benfiddich – Tokyo, Japan

41: Artesian – London, UK

42: Sober Company – Shanghai, China

43: Indulge Experimental Bistro – Taipei, Taiwan

44: Bar Trigona – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

45: Drink Kong – Rome, Italy

46: Room by Le Kief – Taipei, Taiwan

47: Alquimico – Cartagena, Colombia

48: High Five – Tokyo, Japan

49: Charles H – Seoul, Korea

50: Presidente – Buenos Aires, Argentina