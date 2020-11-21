How Much Would It Cost You To Lose Yourself in Eminem’s Old Mansion?

If you’re currently active in the suburban Detroit, Michigan real estate market and would like the chance to follow in Marshall Mathers’ footsteps, you don’t necessarily have to begin your journey at 8 Mile or in the basement of St. Andrews Hall.

In fact, as long as you have a spare $3.75 million lying around, then you can start off living a little bit larger since Eminem‘s former mansion is now up for sale. Pay a visit to 5760 Winkler Mill Road, Rochester Hills, and you can have a walk-through of Eminem’s former house, where he lived for fourteen years.

The self-proclaimed “Rap God” originally purchased the 17,500 square feet, six-bedroom, and 10 bathroom home in 2003, right after the success of his Diamond-certified album The Marshall Mathers LP. The residence has some legacy to it because it was owned by Charles Conaway, the CEO of Kmart, and it was known as “the Kmart Mansion” before Eminem bought it.

It sits on approximately 5.7 acres of land and leads up to Stoney Creek Metropark, so you can also indulge in some fishing, hiking, and tobogganing if you should ever find yourself in the mood.

In other Eminem news, he recently endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and even let them use his hit song “Lose Yourself” in a campaign add. The Detroit native has been steadily dissing Trump for the past four years, so his Democratic support shouldn’t be too surprising.

“This is his form of distraction/Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada,” he rapped during his freestyle at the 2017 BET Awards. “All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

