Obama Jokes That The Navy Seals Can Remove Trump From The White House (If Necessary)

In the past few days, former President Barack Obama has been doing the rounds to promote his new book, “A Promised Land.”

One of the spots he visited was “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he also discussed family life since leaving office four years ago, how he’s the butt of many of the jokes at home, and his thoughts on President-elect Joe Biden‘s abilities to perform in his duties.

However, as is to be expected, the conversation turned to the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, President Donald Trump, and his refusal to concede the election. When Kimmel talking to the former president about Trump’s resistance to leave the White House, he asked, “Like if, say, they were going to be removed, are there little cubby holes or anything we should know about?”

Obama jokingly answered, “Well, I think we can always send the Navy Seals in there to dig them out.”

Obama also noted that he has confidence in President-elect Joe Biden’s abilities to address the COVID-19 pandemic because of the other infectious diseases that the two dealt with while in office together for 8 years.

“He knows the job, and he understands the gravity of it. He will hit the ground running, most importantly with respect to how to deal with this pandemic… we dealt with H1N1, we dealt with Ebola, we actually set up an entire pandemic playbook and task force inside the White House, in the eventuality that, in fact, something like this would happen… It got disbanded by the current president – but it will be resurrected.”