Russell Wilson & Ciara Launch Gender-Neutral Clothing Brand HUMAN NATION

The power couple that is Russell Wilson and Ciara just leveled up once again.

Now, the two have announced their latest venture, a fashion house named The House of LR&C,

Within the new house, you can already shop Wilson’s existing line Good Man Brand, which is full of things you’d expect the super bowl winner to rock. The brand offers sweaters, polos, tees, joggers, sneakers, and more options that lend themselves to Wilson’s athletic roots, so you’re guaranteed to be pretty comfortable.

But being introduced today is HUMAN NATION, a gender-neutral, sustainable, inclusive & accessible streetwear line– so yes, you definitely have to worry about your significant other stealing all your favorite pieces if you leave them sitting around the crib. Included in the first collection are hoodies, tees, biker shorts in earth tones and black.

Black business owners Ciara and Russell are ready to make sure everyone feels includes in their brand and are excited to take some cues and properly represent Gen Z.

“This past year has been transformative, with a lot of pain, and a lot of perseverance. As African American business leaders we understand the importance of unity and are leaning into our belief that a better world is possible,” said Russell Wilson and Ciara. “We are passionate about working with the next generation of leaders, fighters and overcomers, to help us create a purpose-led house that delivers large scale positive impact while also inspiring the good in others.”

In the couple’s typical fashion, portions of the proceeds will be donated to the Wilsons’ Why Not You Foundation. You can get a better look at the collection below and shop it here.