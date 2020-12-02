Ball In The Family: Twitter Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Signing Deal With Detroit Pistons

You can have your opinions about LaVar Ball, but he won.

The Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball with the 2nd pick in the 2017 draft, LaMelo was picked by the Charlotte Hornets just last month, and now the Ball patriarch has successfully got his third son, LiAngelo, in the NBA as well. That’s right– the middle Ball has agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons.

LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (No. 2 overall pick in 2017) and Hornets No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball, is signing an Exhibit 10 deal, sources said. The Ball brothers are now all signed to NBA contracts. https://t.co/o0daB2O2z2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

His new deal with Detroit is one-year, non-guaranteed, but Exhibit 10 contract means that the Pistons G-League affiliate would offer him a signing bonus to join the second-tier team.

His post-high school career was followed by a stint at UCLA until an alleged shoplifting incident in China saw him kicked off the team. He went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season in the G League with Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue but never gave up on his dream.

If you ask LaVar, he’s been manifesting this for years.

“We get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship,” LaVar Ball told CBS Sports in 2017. “You think I’m playing? You saw what they did in high school.”

