So Dope: TDE Engineer MixedByAli Purchases Iconic Death Row Records Studio

Top Dawg Entertainment engineer Derek “MixedByAli” Ali made a major announcement over the weekend.

On Sunday, he revealed he purchased an old studio previously owned by Death Row Records, in which several classic albums were recorded during the label’s prime. Giving fans a tour of the space, Ali said it was the most exciting news he’s announced since the birth of his daughter.

“This is Death Row Records former studio, where they recorded and mixed @drdre ‘The Chronic 2001’, @snoopdogg ‘The Dog Pound’, Tupac’s ‘All Eyes On Me’ and countless other records that shaped my childhood and inspired me to create the music I make today, being from the west coast,” Ali wrote. “I’m proud to announce, this is now my facility.”

“We’re looking forward to harnessing the energy & history from this studio and continue pumping out nothing but timeless hit records just as they did in the 90’s,” he added, also noting “All of this couldn’t be possible without my best-friend and business partner @noblegent. NoName Studios / EngineEars Office Coming Q2, 2021.”

