Cam Girl Site Extends Offer To NBA To Keep Players Out Of Strip Clubs Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Houston Rockets guard James Harden may have had to skip practice because of his COVID-19 protocol violations. But the potential dangers brought by his licentiousness have apparently also evidenced a great business opportunity for cam site Ismygirl. In a 2019 article with Forbes magazine, CEO and founder Evan Seinfeld said the following of his platform:

“We create opportunities, with real inclusion for models to make money and turn their sexuality or brand into a business. Our fans are a community of respectful admirers who support our models.”

Now, in a more overt pitch to the NBA, Seinfeld is hoping to provide the league with orchestra seats to the “Canadian ballet”:

“IsMyGirl, a premium platform for adult models to monetize their sexy content, would like to formally extend an offer to the NBA to partner with the site to help keep players away from strip clubs and Instagram models. By interacting with some of the hottest models online, players can ensure that their needs will be satisfied while still complying with the strict COVID-19 protocols. And if you’re like James Harden, a player known to succeed in cities with the best strip clubs, the players’ performance may actually improve the more they use the site… Would you like to set up a call or share questions over email? Let me know.”

The gumption of this move has to be admired. However, this is not the first time an adult entertainment company has offered its services to combat the spread of COVID-19. This past season, Cams.com made a similar gesture to the NBA and extended “an offer to all participants in the NBA in Orlando a comped VIP membership to its site.” It is good to know that players and platforms alike are continuing to remain creative, seeing that everyone has ways to keep the cash coming during this pandemic.