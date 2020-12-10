Thank Me Later: Sofia Richie Gets Cozy For OVO’s Latest Women’s Collection

Other than Drake’s long-awaited Certified Lover Boy album dripping next month, he’s still a bunch of goodies ready for fans.

The Torontonian’s been steadily building his October’s Very Own apparel, and now he’s ready to keep the ladies warm this winter with OVO® Women’s FW2020 collection. Drake is never one to skimp on the visuals when it comes to anything he’s involved in, so he nabbed Sofia Richie to star in the campaign dedicated to showing off the latest offering.

Since everyone is social distancing and stuck at home nowadays, the OVO clan wanted to make sure everyone looks good during the endless Zoom calls and constantly binging their favorite movies. So, the collection is full of OVO staples like sweatshirts, crewnecks, and more with oversized owls on the front.

OVO also switched it up from those staples with pieces like a black turtleneck bodysuit and leggings set, a luxe silk pajama set, matching eye mask, headband, and sheer mock neck. Prices range from as low as $38.00 to those high-quality statement chenille hoodies going for $168.

Drake’s brand has been a part of his label for nearly a decade, and since it’s a representation of him, he’s always wanted it to be just right.

“I want people to be a part of our movement, I just want it to be right,” Drake told Complex back in 2011. “And everybody else wants me to make it with the cheaper fabric and put it in Macy’s and ‘Oh don’t worry we will make 100 million in the first year.’ Naw, f–k you, because that’s not what we are about. I’m not ready for OVO to be that. Because OVO is still something I represent.”

If your girlfriend is an OVO fan and looking for some new pieces to pay homage to the 6 God, all of the items are currently available on OVO’s webstore.