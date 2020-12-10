Michael Jordan’s High-Tech Golf Course Now Has Drones Delivering Food & Drinks

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has always been known for his love of high stakes golf, and there are stories as wild as Jordan losing as much as $1.25 million over a ten-day span.

But at his own golf course, Grove XXIII in South Florida, the posh amenities can make almost anyone feel like a winner. His Airness’ hospitality and white-glove service means golfers can even have finger foods and a cold one delivered to them – by drone.

No expense was spared in the development of the course, located in Hobe Sound. Similar to technology being used by Domino’s Pizza and Amazon for its Prime Air delivery fleet, there have now been videos released of drones dropping off beers for patrons at Grove XXIII. Retired tennis star Caroline Wozniacki shared her own video to her Instagram stories of another drone delivering snacks.

Don Wolfe, Vice President and Partner of NBWW, the firm that designed the course, said, “We wanted the precision and flow of the golf swing as well as Michael’s athleticism and corporate finesse to inspire the contemporary form and detailing of the Clubhouse architecture.”

Michael Jordan's new golf course delivers drinks by drone 😳 (via @WhistleSports) pic.twitter.com/4K3lGkdoGZ — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) December 7, 2020

Other exciting features at the course include golf carts that can reach top speeds of 35 MPH (for comparison, most golf carts reach top speeds of 15-19 MPH), and if you hit an eagle on the sixth hole, then you get a ring commemorating Jordan’s six championships.

As expected, an experience like this won’t likely be available to your average commoner. Membership is invite-only, and the count right now is allegedly less than 100.

In a May 2020 interview with USA Today, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin said, “The course was unbelievable… There’s only 75 members. Hopefully to be 76 here in the next few weeks, so it was really an honor to be invited and be a member at such an exclusive place. It’s really new, just a few months old. It’s going to be fun to do for the next 20 to 30 years, as long as I’m able to play.”