STREAMED: Eminem Drops “Music to be Murdered By: Side B,” Snoop Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “Funky Christmas,” & More

Eminem — Music to be Murdered By — Side B (Deluxe Edition)

Eminem kicked off 2020 with his Music To Be Murdered By LP and now he returns to close the years out with Side B, the album’s deluxe edition. Including skits and interludes, the newest version of the Alfred Hitchcock-inspired album features sixteen new cuts.

Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Skylar Grey, MAJ, and White Gold are among this version’s guests. Juice WRLD, Young M.A., Black Thought, Royce Da 5’9”, and Q-Tip were among the original LP’s featured acts.

“This album was not made for the squeamish,” Em wrote in an open letter back when the original version dropped. “If you are easily offended or unnerved by the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you.”

He added: “Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, no pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer.”

Now he’s back with yet another message for fans: “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for moreenjoy Side B.

Listen to Music to be Murdered By: Side B (Deluxe Edition) below.

Snoop Dogg — Funky Christmas

Snoop Dogg celebrates the holidays with the release of his newest EP, Funky Christmas. Produced by FredWreck and featuring October London and Cocoa Sarai, Uncle Snoop delivers a 2-song holiday treat for fans.

“They said it ain’t gonna be no Christmas this year. So, whatcha gon’ do?” Da Doggfather asks on the title track. “A funky Christmas,” he announces. “Saturday night, holy night,” he sings. “Drinkin’ eggnog, ready to fight / Mama in the kitchen cookin’ rice / Sellin’ PS5s for half price.”

This is just the latest holiday present from S-N-Double-O-P. Back in the day, he also appeared on Christmas On Death Row and later released Christmas In The Dogghouse featuring Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Bad Lucc, and more.

Aside from dropping songs like “Doggy Dogg Christmas,” Snoop also appeared in a Pitch Perfect 2 holiday scene. Most recently, he performed “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)” alongside Jermaine Dupri and Mariah Carey in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Get funky for the holidays below.

E-40 & Too $hort — Terms & Conditions & Ain’t Gone Do It

It’s a two-for-one special for the holidays. E-40 and Too Short continue their prolific careers with the release of a two-pack bundle. The deal includes 40 Water’s Terms & Conditions and Short Dog’s Ain’t Gone Do It, streaming as one.

Each album includes 10 songs, making 20 total for the package. Fonzarelli’s new project boasts a notable guest list, including G-Eazy, Freddie Gibbs, Brent Faiyaz, Drakeo The Ruler, Symba, Blxst, and more. Meanwhile, Short taps Guapdad 4000 and Mistah F.A.B. among his LP’s featured acts.

40 and Short have collaborated on a slew of tracks throughout their illustrious careers, including “Rapper’s Ball,” “Yee,” and “Sliding Down the Pole.” The duo even released joint projects History: Function Music and History: Mob Music.

The bundle arrives shortly before the duo’s forthcoming VERZUZ battle, which has been aptly dubbed: “Legends of the Bay.” Their face-off is set to take place tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 19. “This is for the culture,” 40 recently told “The Breakfast Club” about this event. “This is for hip-hop. I know they would love to see it and we feel like this is a celebration.”

Listen to their one-two punch below.

Conway The Machine — From King to a God (Deluxe Edition)

Conway The Machine caps off a career year with a bang. To end 2020, the Griselda MC has added five new songs to the deluxe version of From King to A GOD, which dropped earlier this year.

Daringer, 9th Wonder, Hit-Maka, Cardiak, and Roc Marciano are among the new songs’ producers. Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius are its featured acts. The original included Method Man, Dej Loaf, Havoc, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more.

The Buffalo rhymer spoke about what inspired FKTG during an interview with DJ Booth back in September, when the original version dropped. “The things I’ve been through are what fuel my fire and my desire to do this shit, to show and prove and keep growing,” he explained. “It comes from feeling under-appreciated and underrated and all the stuff I was going through, the trials and tribulations and shit.

“I use that. [I] use everything, the grief, the loss of loved ones and family,” he continued. “All the stuff I was going through on a personal tip just fuels me to go that much harder and try to be the best at it. Why not be the best? The things I’ve had to overcome, my survival story, definitely impacted this album, my Shady album, and a lot of my music going forward.”

Listen to FKTG (Deluxe Edition) below.