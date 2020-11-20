STREAMED: Meg Thee Stallion Arrives With “Good News,” Jeezy Drops “The Recession 2” & More

Megan Thee Stallion — Good News

There’s good news for Megan Thee Stallion fans. After a tumultuous but triumphant year, the celebrated Texas rapper is heading into Thanksgiving Week and capping off the year with her official debut album, Good News.

The new LP includes the previously-released “Savage Remix,” which of course features Beyoncé. It also boasts guest appearances from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Young Thug.

But Megan takes center stage here and wastes no time in addressing the Tory Lanez controversy on “Shots Fired.” “If it wasn’t for me, same week, you would’ve been invited / You offered Ms not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited,” she raps on the track, which pulls inspiration from Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya” instrumental.

Thee Stallion recently spoke about what she hopes fans will take away from her new music during an interview with GQ. “I want Black women to be louder,” she explained. “I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve. Don’t change—just get better.”

She also addressed the album title when she first announced the project. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having, I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news,” she explained. Hear all about it and listen to Good News below.

DaBaby — My Brother’s Keeper

DaBaby just suffered a devastating tragedy with the loss of his older brother, who died by suicide earlier this month. While mourning, the prolific rapper crafted and released a new seven-song EP titled My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G).

“I’ve been hurt, ain’t had feelings since we lost you,” he raps on the opening title track. “Felt like a prisoner of my mind, no one to talk to / Never let depression go unchecked, that shit’ll cost you.”

He understandably continues grieving throughout the project, including on “8 Figures.” “I see a soul full of pain in the mirror,” he raps. “I’m broken now, ain’t believing this shit / I’ll trade anything just to see big brother get up.”

DaBaby speaks about the EP’s inspiration on “Shanyah.” “This whole motherfucking shit is for my big brother,” he says with a somber but strong tone. “It’s for my motherfucking family, man. It’s for them. The motherfucking kids, man. Long live G.”

Listen to My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), which features appearances from Meek Mill, Polo G, Toosii, and NoCap, below.

Jeezy — The Recession 2

The Snowman returns with a new flurry of songs for his diehard fans. After appearing in a highly-publicized “Verzuz” battle with Gucci Mane on the eve of his album release, Jeezy is back in the music world with a brand new collection of tracks, arriving in the form of The Recession 2.

Fans heard The Snowman’s new single “Therapy For My Soul” earlier in the week. The rest of the project includes appearances by Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Rick Ross, Ne-Yo, E-40, Yo Gotti, and activist Tamika Mallory.

Longtime fans will recognize that The Recession 2 is a sequel to the 2008 original. That project included hits like “My President” and “Put On.”

Jeezy says this album was inspired by the social and political climate in the nation today. “It just really inspired me to touch on some of that, but at the same time, motivate my people and give them something to help them through these times and to celebrate, because the shift is happening,” he told The Ringer. “Things are happening, but not to forget about the moment, because it’s been surreal for even me.”

Listen to TR2 below.

Meek Mill — Quarantine Pack

Two years after his Championships LP, Meek Mill unmasks a new project. Delivered during the pandemic, the new four-song EP is aptly titled the Quarantine Pack.

QP features Lil Durk on “Pain Away,” 42Dugg on “GTA,” and Vory on “Think It’s a Game.” The opening song, “Middle of It,” is the EP’s lone solo cut.

To celebrate the new release, Meek unleashed the music video for “Pain Away.” Featuring Durk, the visual finds Mill going in and out of luxury vehicles and private jets with cash in hand. “I just hope this money take the pain away,” he raps on the chorus, while wiping his face with dollar bills.

Meek has released other songs throughout the year as well. Prior to the Quarantine Pack, Mill dropped songs like “Other Side of America,” “Letter to Nipsey” featuring Roddy Ricch, and “Believe” featuring Justin Timberlake. Open the Quarantine Pack below.

French Montana — Coke Boys 5

French Montana is back on the scene as the hitmaker revives his long-running Coke Boys mixtape series. Six years after the last one, the New York rhymer unveils the fifth installment of the franchise with CB5.

This edition is as star-studded as ever. It features A$AP Rocky, Jim Jones, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Benny The Butcher, Lil Mosey, and Curren$y. It also includes appearances from the late Chinx and the late Pop Smoke.

French launched the Coke Boys series with the original back in 2010. He followed up in 2011, 2012, and 2014 before going on a six year break from the collection. Now, the franchise is back. Stream CB5 below.