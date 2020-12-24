High as a Kite: Louis Vuitton Sells a Kite That 17 Stimulus Checks Can’t Buy

In other goofy 2020 news, Louis Vuitton is selling a kite that 17 stimulus checks put together would not be able to buy. Originally from their Men’s Spring-Summer 2019 show, the toy retails for $10,400.00, and it should certainly make for a very interesting stocking stuffer this year.

Although kites usually fly at an average height of 200-300 ft. above ground, LV ascertains that its fans “will appreciate the technical nylon construction featuring an allover Monogram print, along with the embossed Monogram canvas carry case presented in a standout red shade.”

News of the kite really took off on Jeffrey Huang’s TikTok account, where he loves to highlight his love of Louis Vuitton and poke fun at high-end designer items at the same time. So this uniquely tone-deaf expression of conspicuous consumption was too easy to overlook, and he summed up the feelings of a lot of viewers with his one simple statement: “All I gotta say is it better fly me to where I want to go.”

If you really would like to complete your MTV Cribs worthy collection, you can look at the LV jump rope (currently out of stock) and pair of 3 kg dumbbells so you can sweat in style for a combined $3,574. And once you’re done with your workout, wind down with a few games of 8-ball on the official LV pool table, whose starting price is 225 stimulus checks. (That’s $135,000 for our number crunchers.)

But for starters, please make sure the kite works. As one commenter joked on Huang’s account, “Bet it doesn’t even come with the string to fly it. That’s another 3K.”

