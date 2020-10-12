Iced-Out Logos, Loafers & Backpacks: The Entire Louis Vuitton X NBA Collection Is Unveiled

To mark the end of the 2020 NBA season, the Louis Vuitton collab has finally been unveiled.

The partnership was announced back in January, and no one was completely sure what products would be offered, save for a few leaked photos of boots and duffle bags. But not long after the world-renowned Larry O’Brien Trophy was carted out onto the hardwood in the luxe Louis Vuitton Trophy Travel Case, the entire collection has been revealed.

Since LV is known for its monogram print, they borrow the NBA’s famous logo of Jerry West dribbling and include it as an allover print on an entire suit and button-ups in black, grey, and white.

Elsewhere in the collection are several jogger pants and leather warmup jackets with striking black lines across the chest that are reminiscent of those on a basketball. LV rounded out the collection with some dope accessories like a monogram Dopp bag –which NBA players have been donning during the tunnel walk– and some jewelry. Some are iced out with the LV logo and NBA logo dangling, while a gold one features a Larry O’Brien trophy.

“Fashion muses aren’t predictable. Ideas of luxury can be found in the sports world and its champions as much as in traditional forms of artistry,” LV tells WWD. “This collection celebrates the cultural contribution of basketball and its diverse characters, and the idea of relatability as a force of unity today.”

If you’re eyeing the Larry O’Brien Trophy case, it now travels in a case custom-made by six craftsmen working over 100 hours at the Vuitton workshops in Paris. Coated in the fashion house’s signature monogram canvas, it is lined with microfiber in the NBA’s trademark blue.

Customers will have a chance to get there hands on a similar home good offering with an extremely limited NBA x Louis Vuitton trunk. It’s got double-doors. a classic monogram exterior, gold-tone hardware while the interior is lined with felt in the NBA’s signature blue, red, and white.

Check out the entire collection below and let us know what you’ll be copping when it drops on November 20.