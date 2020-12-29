Hot Wheels: You Can Cop Shaquille O’Neal’s Old (Big Boy-Sized) Ferrari

You may not be an NBA legend, but if you happen to have some extra change lying around, you might be able to cruise in Shaquille O’Neal‘s old souped-up ride – and roll around like a Windy City gangster, to boot.



The Big Diesel’s 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider is currently for sale by Chicago Motor Cars, and its size is sure to impress since it was specifically customized to fit all 7’1” of the center. However, the added features are similarly notable: the vehicle’s headrests have the Superman logo on them (which is appropriate since The Son of Krypton is his favorite superhero), and his comes with a permanent custom soft top the roof was removed to fit him. As he noted when he showed off his toy in a 2003 episode of MTV Cribs, “This is a forever convertible because for me to sit, I had to cut the top off, forever.”



It’s also tricked out with “Formula 1-inspired transmission and Pirelli P Zero tires fitted with silver 19” Giovanna Luxury wheels.” However, some of the standard offerings remained unchanged, like its transmission, which carries 376 hp and 268 lb-ft of torque.





Shaq sold it afterward, and the car found its way to some new drivers whereupon it was seized by the government from one of its later owners, Romel Casab, who was in terribly bad shape with the D.E.A. In 2011, and he was under investigation for drug and money laundering. Casab clearly didn’t get away far enough or fast enough, though; the Spider has only 7,300 miles on it. So the car’s condition and history will make it a lovely addition to any car enthusiast’s collection.

Hosted by the folks over at Bring A Trailer, or BaT, the car can be yours, and the current highest bid is just $48,500.