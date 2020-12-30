Feelin’ It? YG Debuts 4Hunnid Sneaker In Four Colorways [Photos]

YG is stepping up his fashion game by getting into the sneaker industry.

The “FDT” rapper hit social media to reveal his latest business move and give fans a first look. The sneaker, a 4Hunnid design and apparently called ‘The Flame,’ will arrive March 2021, according to the brand’s official Instagram account.

“You’ll immediately see that the low-top shoe draws heavily from Nike’s iconic Cortez, which is fitting seeing as the Swoosh sneaker is a West Coast staple,” High Snobiety observes. “YG has teased the shoe in four colorways, each featuring a flame insignia on the side. The model then bears ‘The Flame’ branding on the tongue.”

See the shoe in white, red, blue, and black below. Feeling it?