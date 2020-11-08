Bye Trump, Hello Joe: YG & Nipsey Hussle’s ‘FDT’ Quadrupled In Streams On Election Day

No song truly expresses the way we feel about no. 45 like YG’s 2016 Still Brazy anthem “FDT.” It is truly the soundtrack to the revolution currently taking place — and according to streaming statistics, we’re not the only people who feel that way.

Outstanding live TV moment pic.twitter.com/7oHKDxXPnP — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2020

“YG’s virulent anti-Trump anthem ‘FDT,’ featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, saw huge spikes in both sales and streams on Tuesday (Nov. 3). The song grew from a negligible amount of sales the day before to 1,000 on Election Day, an overall gain of 221%, while it leapt from 240,000 to 1,050,000 in on-demand streams over the same period, a 338% rise, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data,” Billboard reports.

For those who haven’t heard the song, we’ve listed some key lyrics you should learn ASAP:

“F*ck Donald Trump F*ck Donald Trump Yeah, n*gga, f*ck Donald Trump (It’s for our people) Yeah, yeah, f*ck Donald Trump Yeah, f*ck Donald Trump (Ain’t nobody else gon’ speak up, we gon’ speak up) Yeah, f*ck Donald Trump Yeah, n*gga, f*ck Donald Trump Yeah, yeah, f*ck Donald Trump”

Full song and visual below. Be sure to stream it as much as humanly possible and rest in peace to the great Nipsey Hussle.