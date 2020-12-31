‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Calls DC Films President “The Most Dangerous Kind of Enabler” In Tweet

When Justice League Snyder Cut arrives, it might be the last time we will see actor Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

In the fall, Fisher, who was very instrumental in helping get the “Snyder Cut” of the mediocre DC superhero team-up film on the small screen, joined his fellow Justice League cast members to shoot new scenes for the HBO Max exclusive. While all of this has been going on, the actor has been very vocal in calling about the alleged abuse he and other cast and crew members allegedly endured from director Joss Whedon who took over as director following Zack Snyder’s exit from the film.

Now, Fisher has set his focus on DC Films president Walter Hamada. Based on Fisher’s latest claims, it looks like we could also probably be seeing another actor fill the character’s role that was also slated to have a standalone film and make an appearance in the upcoming The Flash movie.

In a tweet on Wednesday (Dec.30), Fisher called Hamada an enabler and vowed to never work in any productions his name is attached to in a quote retweet of a New York Times Sunday interview with the studio head in which he laid out DC Films ambitious plans going forward.

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Since July, Fisher kept his foot on the neck of Whedon while also calling out executives who he felt failed to take action when claims of Whedon’s alleged abusive behavior were first brought up during Warner Bros’ initial investigation. As a result, the studio hired a new third-party investigator. Earlier in the month, the actor tweeted:

“Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation. A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next. Thank you to all who lent their voice!”

On Dec.11, Warner Bros announced that its investigation into Fisher’s claims wrapped up but did not reveal any information about what was found or what action would be taken. In a vague statement, the company announced, “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken.”

Justice League Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max March 2021.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / PhotosByBeanz