We Love To See It: Michael B. Jordan Set To Produce Upcoming ‘Static Shock’ Movie

The already highly-anticipated Static Shock film has found its producer.

Variety broke the news that Michael B. Jordan has signed on to produce the film based on the popular Milestone Comics character through his Outlier Society production company. Jordan confirmed the news on both Instagram and Twitter by sharing a photo of a Static Shock comic book cover and in a statement said:

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that.”

Fans of Static Shock have been longing for a film based on the character and got the news a film was on the horizon during DC’s Virtual FanDome event by Static Shock creator Reginald Hudlin. Hudlin also announced that his Milestone Comics imprint, which is distributed by DC Comics, was revived.

Static Shock gained a large following thanks to the animated TV series that aired on The WB for four seasons from 2000-2004. The show won two Daytime Emmys, a huge accomplishment being that it was one of few comics that featured a Black superhero as the lead. Over the years, Static Shock would make appearances in other DC television properties Young Justice, Justice League: Unlimited, and Teen Titans.

The titular hero was later added to the mobile version of the DC fighting game, Injustice: Gods Among Us.

No other details about casting were revealed, but we expect that information to follow soon. It’s great to see that DC is doing the right thing with Static Shock by giving him his own film and pleasing fans in the process.

