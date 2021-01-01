Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James & More Top Instagram’s Most Liked Posts of 2020

This year’s coronavirus pandemic has led to countries locking down travel, global economies being crippled, and even the rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. But less time spent outdoors also meant more time spent watching Netflix – and on our phones.

Instagram released its list of Top 10 Liked Posts for 2020, and celebutante Kylie Jenner came out on top with four of the most liked posts this year. In them, she shared her love of family with us, as we see different snapshots of Jenner with her daughter Stormi and longtime partner Travis Scott. In fact, the No. 7 post garnered 15.3 M likes and is an adorable close-up of only Stormi’s face surrounded by a tub of suds, with the caption “this makes me happy.”

Pop singer Ariana Grande took the No. 6 spot (15.4 M likes), letting us know of her engagement to LA real estate agent Dalton Gomez, captioning the 5-photo slideshow with “forever n then some.”

Some of the other posts reminded us of the icons we lost this year, including Lebron James‘ post eulogizing basketball great Kobe Bryant (15.5 M likes), and Chadwick Boseman‘s official IG page was the No. 2 entrant on the list (19.1 M likes), announcing his sudden death at the age of 43.

Lastly, though, soccer’s global popularity was on display, as Lionel Messi took the No. 3 spot (16.4 M likes) for honoring the passing on of fellow Argentine and soccer legend Diego Maradona. Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo shows up twice on this list, however. Ronaldo’s celebratory birthday post was the No. 9 most liked post (14.3 M likes), where he is flanked by his wife and son. But the Portuguese striker owns the No. 1 spot for the most-liked Instagram post of 2020 for his own commemoration of Maradona (19.7 M likes).