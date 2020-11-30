Long Live the King: Marvel Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman with Update to Opening Credits of Black Panther

On November 29, what would have been Chadwick Boseman‘s 44th birthday, Disney commemorated the late actor in a manner befitting King T’Challa. Now, when you watch the streaming version of Black Panther on Disney+, the standard Marvel opening credits sequence has been changed to a montage of Boseman’s various clips during his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Iger, Executive Chairman and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, gave hints there might be some sort of “Easter egg” on his Twitter page. One day before the reveal, he posted the following message: “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

The new opening credits intro ranges from his first appearance in Civil War to cutscenes from Black Panther and scenes from Infinity War and Endgame. The 30-second update ends with an image of Boseman holding his arms crossed over himself in the famed “Wakanda Forever!” salute.

Over the course of his career, Boseman became known for playing iconic Black figures such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. His final movie was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on a play of the same name by August Wilson.

Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer and succumbed to the disease on August 28, 2020. Although his untimely death left a hole in the MCU roster, executive producer Victoria Alonso confirmed that the sequel’s filming would proceed with no intention to recast his role, and CGI will not be used to replace him either.