Apple Removes App That Reportedly Promoted Secret Parties During Pandemic [Details]

While many are still doing our best to maintain COVID-19 safety regulations, there are those who’ve been ignoring protocols altogether. As a result, Apple shut down an iPhone app that had been promoting secret parties throughout the pandemic, according to reports.

“Apple has removed an iPhone app promoting secret parties and social gatherings during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The service, named Vybe Together, targeted users who wished to either host or attend underground parties, urging individuals to ‘Get your rebel on. Get your party on.’ While it managed to lay low for most of the year, the company recently entered the spotlight after The New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz discovered it and posted a screenshot in a critical Twitter post,” HypeBeast notes. See that screenshot below.

Some terrible people built a whole app for finding and promoting COVID-unsafe large, indoor house parties and they’re using TikTok to market it to millions of ppl. pic.twitter.com/zYhBiFH4vR — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 29, 2020

In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for the banished app said “Vybe Together was [a minimum viable product] designed to help other people organize small get-togethers in parks or apartments during COVID. We never hosted any large parties, and we made one over-the-top marketing video that left a wrong impression about our intentions, which has since been taken down. We do not condone large unsafe parties during a pandemic.”

Vybe Together’s TikTok and website were also taken down, reportedly. Thoughts?