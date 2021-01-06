Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Throws “Hail Mary” for Kodak Black’s Early Release

With the final results of the Georgia recount confirmed and President-elect Biden’s inauguration two weeks away, the window is fast closing to receive any more pardons from President Trump. So far, a good number of those “45” pardoned or commuted sentences were people close to him, such as former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, consultant Roger Stone, and the father of Trump’s Senior Advisor and son-in-law Charles Kushner. But not every recipient of his clemency has been of political leanings, and Kodak Black is hoping he can find himself on that shortlist before time runs out.

Luckily for Black, a few of his celebrity friends have been lobbying for his early release, including fellow rappers Yo Gotti and Lil Yachty. Now, less than 48 hours after Yachty’s plea, Baltimore Ravens quarterback and fellow Floridian Lamar Jackson has joined the chorus and is urging Trump to commute the sentence, too.

In a tweet that appears to be heavily borrowed from Yachty’s, almost word-for-word, Jackson wrote, “Hey @realDonaldTrump@potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak.”

Hey @realDonaldTrump @potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 5, 2021

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, was appreciative of Jackson’s public use of his platform for his friend and shared his thanks in kind: “The great and I mean great @Lj_era8 future Hall of Famer and good friend. Fairness is not limited to one case…”

In 2019 Kodak Black was convicted on federal weapons charges for lying on background check paperwork, and he faced up to 10 years in prison. He eventually received the minimum suggested sentence of 46 months, and this past November, Kodak allegedly said he would donate $1 million to charity if Trump grants him a presidential pardon on his Twitter page. But federal prosecutors have remained unmoved and continue to deny any request for the rapper’s compassionate release.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” according to assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown. “[He] has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”

However, the 2019 NFL MVP may serve as one of Black’s advocates, yet since he and the President did have a positive Twitter exchange this past April. Trump commented on a video of Jackson and his college football teammate Jaire Alexander with the message, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!” Jackson responded to 45’s tweet saying, “Truzz Trump,” which is considered an enthusiastic acknowledgment of the President.